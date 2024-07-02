Norway arrests suspect over attempted spying for China

2024-07-02 | 08:40
Norway's secret service on Tuesday announced the arrest of a Norwegian man suspected of trying to spy on behalf of China.

The arrest took place on Monday at Oslo's international airport as the suspect returned from China, Thomas Blom, a spokesman for the service's counter-espionage unit told reporters.

AFP

World News

China

Norway

Spy

Suspect

Arrest

