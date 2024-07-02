Reuters survey: OPEC production rises in June for second consecutive month

A survey published by Reuters on Tuesday showed that OPEC's oil production increased in June for the second consecutive month, as increased supplies from Nigeria and Iran offset voluntary supply cuts from other members within the broader OPEC+ alliance.



The survey, based on shipping data and information from industry sources, indicated that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 26.70 million barrels per day last month, an increase of 70,000 barrels per day compared to May.



Reuters