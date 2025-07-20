Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

News Bulletin Reports
20-07-2025 | 13:01
High views
Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence
2min
Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In a move that reinforces its presence in Syria, the Israeli army redeployed across various Syrian areas starting Sunday morning, while simultaneously continuing drills to prepare for a possible mass infiltration from the border area.

At the same time, a group of Israeli Druze who have served in the military and work in various security agencies released a statement announcing that 2,000 of them are ready to enter Syria to support the Druze community in Sweida. Despite the announced ceasefire, Israeli military reports claimed that tensions and clashes continue.

Israel’s decision to allow Syrian regime forces into Sweida to ensure local security has sparked internal disagreement. Some military and security officials viewed it as a step backward in protecting the Druze, while others called for expanding the security buffer zone to better protect the border.

During a security meeting focused on developments along the Syrian front, Israel took several steps to reinforce its deterrence. It was revealed that behind-the-scenes talks are underway with Druze groups near the Syrian border—both at the operational level and among senior leadership—aimed at calming tensions. 

However, officials have not ruled out the possibility of reviving talks between Syria and Israel, which were suspended in Azerbaijan following the outbreak of unrest in Sweida.

While the border and the ceasefire zone remain calm for now, the Israeli military announced that all Israeli Druze have been evacuated from Syria and that it is intensifying efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration.

Reinforced troops have been deployed to the area, along with newly erected barriers and concrete obstacles along the border fence as part of defensive preparations in case of a sudden escalation on either side.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Border

Druze

Sweida

Clash

Ceasefire

From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?
Gas race: New maritime talks could shift Lebanon's offshore energy future
LBCI Previous

