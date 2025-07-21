News
Trump vowed to save Afghans, but UAE had already sent some back; cable shows
World News
21-07-2025 | 01:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump vowed to save Afghans, but UAE had already sent some back; cable shows
Days before President Donald Trump said he would help Afghan evacuees who fled their country and were stuck in the United Arab Emirates, the Emirati government had already begun returning them to Afghanistan and informed Washington that it was doing so, according to an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The UAE, a close security partner of the United States, agreed in 2021 to temporarily house several thousand Afghans evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban ousted the U.S.-backed government during the final stages of the U.S.-led withdrawal.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
