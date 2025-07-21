Trump vowed to save Afghans, but UAE had already sent some back; cable shows

World News
21-07-2025 | 01:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump vowed to save Afghans, but UAE had already sent some back; cable shows
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump vowed to save Afghans, but UAE had already sent some back; cable shows

Days before President Donald Trump said he would help Afghan evacuees who fled their country and were stuck in the United Arab Emirates, the Emirati government had already begun returning them to Afghanistan and informed Washington that it was doing so, according to an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The UAE, a close security partner of the United States, agreed in 2021 to temporarily house several thousand Afghans evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban ousted the U.S.-backed government during the final stages of the U.S.-led withdrawal.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

United Arab Emirates

Afghanistan

LBCI Next
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video emerges of couple shot dead in the name of 'honour'
Beijing slams 'serious negative impact' of EU sanctions over Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-30

White House says Trump sent a letter to Powell urging him to cut interest rates

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-26

Trump says Iran did not manage to save nuclear materials ahead of US bombing

LBCI
World News
2025-06-10

Trump says Los Angeles would burn 'to the ground' if no troops sent

LBCI
World News
2025-06-12

Trump says Israel may strike Iran but wants to avoid conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:23

Iran accuses Europeans of not respecting 2015 nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
01:53

Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video emerges of couple shot dead in the name of 'honour'

LBCI
World News
01:06

Beijing slams 'serious negative impact' of EU sanctions over Russia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

From Gaza to Ukraine: Are global trade corridors fueling deeper rivalries?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:53

Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video emerges of couple shot dead in the name of 'honour'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-17

Gaza civil defense says two killed in Israeli strike on church

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-07

Iran says death toll from war with Israel reaches 1,060: State TV

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

US envoy Tom Barrack arrives in Beirut for high-level talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanese army confronts Israeli forces over border violation in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Behind the quiet: Israel eyes Druze unrest, renews Syria deterrence

LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

South Syria violence death toll tops 1,000, monitor reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Lebanese defense minister heads to Turkey for talks amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Netanyahu suffers food poisoning, to rest for three days, his office says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More