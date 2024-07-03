Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats

2024-07-03 | 12:29
Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats
Ukraine and Israel discuss cooperation and global threats

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he discussed bilateral cooperation with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid.

He added on 'X,' "We also exchanged views on several regional and global threats posed by Russia, Iran, and North Korea."

Reuters

World News

Israel

Ukraine

Discussions

Global Threats

Bilateral Cooperation

