New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate

World News
2024-07-03 | 14:01
High views
New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate
New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate

US President Joe Biden trails Donald Trump by six points in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Wednesday, conducted after his calamitous debate performance last week -- scoring 43 percent among likely voters against his rival's 49 percent.

"It is the largest lead Mr. Trump has recorded in a Times/Siena poll since 2015," the newspaper reported.

AFP

World News

United States

Elections

Joe Biden

Polls

Donald Trump

Debate

