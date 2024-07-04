China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms

World News
2024-07-04 | 15:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms

China on Thursday rejected Western-led recommendations for human-rights reforms including calls for greater freedoms in Hong Kong and for Uyghurs in Xinjiang, but accepted others from allies, as it sought to defend its record at a UN meeting.

The UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva caps off a review process in which Beijing has strived to fend off criticism following a 2022 U.N. report which said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in China's Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity. China denies any abuses.

The council's president, Omar Zniber, said China had accepted nearly 70% of the more than 400 reform recommendations it received as part of the UN review.

"Progress and development on human rights is achieved in China with each passing day," China's ambassador, Chen Xu, told the meeting, alongside a large delegation of Chinese diplomats and officials. 

He said it rejected recommendations that were "politically motivated based on disinformation, ideologically biased or interfering in China's traditional sovereignty" and condemned what he called an attempt to "smear and attack" it.

Yet China's critics say its high acceptance rate is misleading, with one Western diplomat alleging the country had "stacked the deck" by investing political capital in quelling criticism.

Reuters
 

World News

China

Human Rights

Abuses

West

Freedoms

LBCI Next
Xi briefs leaders at Central Asia summit to 'resist external interference'
Remains of missing Australian child located after suspected crocodile attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18

UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support

LBCI
World News
2024-05-07

Attack in southwest China results in more than ten casualties

LBCI
World News
09:39

Ankara: Erdoğan tells Xi he wants to continue improving Turkey-China relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Post-debate doubts: Democrats question Biden's re-election

LBCI
World News
11:52

Russian parliamentarian: Moscow may consider deploying missiles in Cuba

LBCI
World News
10:44

Putin takes Trump's comments on ending Ukraine conflict seriously

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership

LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Taliban discussed prisoner 'exchange' with US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More