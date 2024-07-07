News
Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones
2024-07-07 | 07:45
Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones
Ukrainian drones hit a munitions depot inside Russia overnight and there was a "high chance" of explosions at Russian military-industrial sites in the near future, a security source said on Sunday.
The source, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters the 9,000 sq. meter munitions storage facility was in the Russian region of Voronezh, which borders a chunk of northeastern Ukraine occupied by Russia since 2022.
Russia stored surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, tank and artillery shells, and bullets at the depot, according to the source.
According to the source, the depot was near the village of Sergeyevka, which is about 85 miles from the nearest Kyiv-controlled territory.
"In the nearest future, there remains a high chance of sudden detonations at Russian military-industrial facilities, which are working (to supply) the war against Ukraine," the source said.
Reuters
Ukraine
Drones
Munition
Depot
Russia
Explosions
Military
Ukraine
War
