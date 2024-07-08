Philippines, Japan sign key defense pact: Presidential Communications office

The Philippines and Japan signed a key defense pact on Monday that will allow the deployment of troops on each other's territory, as the countries boost ties in the face of China's growing assertiveness.



The reciprocal access agreement (RAA) was signed by Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in a ceremony at the presidential palace in Manila, the presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil told AFP.



AFP