Australia imposes night curfew in outback town following surge in violence

World News
2024-07-08 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia imposes night curfew in outback town following surge in violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Australia imposes night curfew in outback town following surge in violence

Australian police ordered three nights of curfew on Monday in the outback tourist town of Alice Springs after several incidents of violence, including an alleged assault on four off-duty police officers.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said "significant harm and civil disturbances" had occurred over the last 72 hours in Alice Springs.

The officers were attacked when they were walking home and it was not immediately known if the offenders identified them as police, Murphy told reporters. The curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am local time.

Under new laws introduced in May, the police commissioner has the power to impose lockdowns for three days to control any violent incidents and can ask the government for an extension.

"If I believe an extension is required I will put that in writing ... about the reasons why I think that should occur," he said.

A two-week youth curfew was declared in March in Alice Springs after a mass brawl involving 150 people. Community leaders have long identified alcohol abuse as a major factor behind violence.

"The offending in Alice Springs over the last few days has been unacceptable," the territory's chief minister, Eva Lawler, told a news conference on Monday.

"The curfew will provide police extra powers to get on top of the situation on the ground in Alice Springs.

"This is exactly why my government passed curfew legislation in May."

Alice Springs, a remote town in Australia's vast outback region some 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northwest of Sydney, is the gateway to major tourist attractions including the giant red sandstone monolith of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock.

Around a fifth of the town's population are Indigenous Australians, who have been historically marginalized since the continent was colonized by Great Britain in the late 18th century.

Reuters

World News

Australia

Police

Curfew

Alice Springs

Violence

LBCI Next
Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack strategic bomber
Europe stocks fall on French post-election uncertainty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence

LBCI
World News
2024-04-25

Australian police charge five teenagers in Sydney cleric's stabbing

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Australian police arrest seven alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Canadian police charge Syrian returnee with terrorism offenses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:46

AFP: New explosion heard over Kyiv

LBCI
World News
06:45

US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl

LBCI
World News
06:29

Death toll from Kyiv strikes rises to 10

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Guterres urges end to dangerous cycle of retaliation in Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04

UK judges, intelligence experts call for a suspension of Israeli arms sales

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Israeli Prime Minister's Office: Netanyahu approves plans for Rafah operation, army preparing to evacuate residents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04

Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war

LBCI
World News
15:35

French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday

LBCI
World News
15:08

French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40

Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More