Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now
World News
2024-07-08 | 06:24
Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday decided to keep his Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in office after parliamentary elections in which the government's political camp lost its role as the strongest party to the left in a hung parliament.
"The President has asked Gabriel Attal to remain prime minister for the time being in order to ensure the country's stability," Macron's office said in a statement.
Attal had already flagged on Sunday he would offer his resignation, which follows French political tradition, but added he was prepared to stay in office longer as a caretaker but it was up to the president to decide.
Reuters
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister
Gabriel Attal
Elections
Learn More