US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections

2024-07-08 | 15:30
US' not ready to resume nuclear talks after Iran elections

The White House said on Monday it did not expect any change in Iran’s behavior after the election of a relative moderate, Masoud Pezeshkian, for president.

White House spokesperson John Kirby also said the United States was not ready to resume nuclear talks with Iran under the new president.

Reuters
 

