France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP

2024-07-09 | 15:07
France&#39;s Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP
France's Bruni-Sarkozy charged over 2007 election funding scandal: AFP

French former first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was charged on Tuesday over a 2007 election funding scandal allegedly involving cash from former Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, a judicial source said.

She was charged with hiding evidence and associating with wrongdoers to commit fraud. She was placed under judicial control and barred from being in contact with all those accused except her husband Nicolas Sarkozy, the source said.

AFP
 

