Dutch summon Israeli ambassador, impose travel ban on ministers

The Dutch government will summon Israel's ambassador to the Netherlands to denounce the "unbearable and indefensible" situation in Gaza and has imposed travel bans on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, it said in a letter published late on Monday.

Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will no longer be allowed to enter the Netherlands, which accuses them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians and calling for an "ethnic cleansing" of the Gaza Strip.

Reuters