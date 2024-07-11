Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin

2024-07-11 | 05:37
0min
Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin

Russia is planning "response measures" to contain the "very serious threat" from NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.

Peskov also said the Western military alliance, which is holding a summit in Washington this week, was now "fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine".

