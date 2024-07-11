News
Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin
World News
2024-07-11 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin
Russia is planning "response measures" to contain the "very serious threat" from NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.
Peskov also said the Western military alliance, which is holding a summit in Washington this week, was now "fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine".
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Russia
NATO
Response
Threat
