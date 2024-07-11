Kenya's President dismisses almost entire cabinet after deadly protests

2024-07-11 | 08:58
Kenya&#39;s President dismisses almost entire cabinet after deadly protests
Kenya's President dismisses almost entire cabinet after deadly protests

Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Thursday the dismissal of almost his entire cabinet as part of measures undertaken following widespread anti-government protests that turned deadly.

He said the move with immediate effect affected all ministers except prime cabinet secretary and foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

AFP
 

World News

Kenya

William Ruto

Cabinet

Protests

