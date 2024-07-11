Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO

2024-07-11 | 14:42
Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO
Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he was confident Ukraine would eventually join NATO after the alliance said the Russian-invaded country had an "irreversible" path to membership.

"We are doing and will continue to do everything to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited and becomes a NATO member, and I am confident we will achieve this," Zelensky told a news conference at a NATO summit alongside the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg.

