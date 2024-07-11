President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he was confident Ukraine would eventually join NATO after the alliance said the Russian-invaded country had an "irreversible" path to membership.



"We are doing and will continue to do everything to ensure that the day comes when Ukraine is invited and becomes a NATO member, and I am confident we will achieve this," Zelensky told a news conference at a NATO summit alongside the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg.



