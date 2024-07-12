Hungary's Orban talks 'peace mission' with Trump

World News
2024-07-12 | 04:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hungary&#39;s Orban talks &#39;peace mission&#39; with Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Hungary's Orban talks 'peace mission' with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Donald Trump on Thursday and the pair discussed the "possibilities of peace", a spokesperson for the prime minister said as he pushes for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump and Orban met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida "as the next stop of his peace mission," Orban's spokesperson said. "The discussion was about the possibilities of peace."

Nationalist leader Orban, a long-time Trump supporter, made surprise visits to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing in the past two weeks on a self-styled "peace mission", angering NATO allies.

His meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin in particular vexed some other NATO members, who said the trip handed legitimacy to Putin when the West wants to isolate him over his war in Ukraine.

Orban traveled to Kyiv before visiting Moscow but did not tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his mission to Russia, Zelenskyy said, dismissing Orban's ambition of playing the peacemaker.

"Not all the leaders can make negotiations. You need to have some power for this," Zelenskyy said earlier at a news conference at the NATO summit.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, when asked about Orban's initiative, said Ukraine would be rightly concerned about any attempt to negotiate a peace deal without involving Kyiv.

"Whatever adventurism is being undertaken without Ukraine's consent or support is not something that's consistent with our policy, the foreign policy of the United States," Sullivan said.

Orban's self-styled peace mission has also irked many members of the European Union, whose rotating presidency Hungary took over at the start of this month.

The Hungarian embassy in Washington declined to comment on the planned meeting with Trump, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Orban has been attending a NATO summit hosted by Democratic President Joe Biden. Hungary's delegation voiced opposition to key NATO positions, while not blocking the alliance from taking action.

Reuters

World News

Hungary

Viktor Orban

Donald Trump

Peace

Ceasefire

Ukraine

Russia

War

NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

LBCI Next
Dutch court rejects request to ban export of aircraft parts that could reach Israel
Philippines rejects 'use of force' to undermine its South China Sea interests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-11

China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Orban calls for ceasefire in Ukraine to speed up peace talks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
World News
06:24

Kremlin dismisses reports of assassination plot against German arms maker

LBCI
World News
06:00

Ukraine wants ICC to prosecute Kyiv hospital attack

LBCI
World News
05:56

Britain unveils first red postbox bearing King Charles' emblem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:25

Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Dubai to boost rainwater drainage system with $8.2 billion project

LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Macron: France's nuclear weapons should be part of European defense debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More