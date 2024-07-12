Britain unveils first red postbox bearing King Charles' emblem

The first red mail pillar box to bear the cipher of King Charles was unveiled on Friday, keeping up a tradition dating back almost 175 years.



The new box has been installed on the High Street in Great Cambourne, central England, and local school children will get to post the first letters and messages to the king about their interest in the environment.



The mailbox bears the king's cipher, the monogram that appears on government buildings which consists of the initials 'C' and 'R' - representing Charles's name and "Rex", the Latin for king - alongside a depiction of the crown.



