Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

World News
2024-07-12 | 08:25
High views
Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance
0min
Polish MPs reject bill decriminalizing abortion assistance

Polish MPs on Friday rejected a bill that would have decriminalized the act of facilitating abortions, which remain almost completely banned despite government promises of liberalization.

The rejection by 218 MPs against and 215 in favor is a blow to non-governmental organizations that assist women wanting to terminate their pregnancies by, for example, providing abortion pills obtained in other countries.

AFP
 

World News

Poland

Parliament

Abortion

Decriminalized

Government

