News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
36
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
36
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden says 'I'm not going anywhere,' as campaign struggles
World News
2024-07-13 | 00:03
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Biden says 'I'm not going anywhere,' as campaign struggles
Seeking to revive his struggling reelection campaign, President Joe Biden held a rare rally in Detroit on Friday, telling a cheering crowd he wasn't going to leave the race and warning that Republican Donald Trump poses a serious threat.
Biden, 81, is trying to shift the conversation from his mental sharpness and a growing number of Democratic defections to the impact of another Trump presidency, as he tries to reboot his campaign after a shaky debate performance on June 27.
"I am running and we're going to win," he said to a crowd that carried "Motown is Joetown" signs and chanted: "Don't you quit."
"I'm the nominee," he said. "I'm not going anywhere."
Pointing to the press area in the gym, Biden said: "They've been hammering me," to which the crowd booed. "Guess what, Donald Trump has gotten a free pass," he added.
"Hopefully with age comes a little wisdom," Biden said, in a defiant and sometimes gleeful performance. "Here's what I know - I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong ... and I know Americans want a president, not a dictator."
Biden also laid out what he intended to do with his first 100 days of a second term, including codifying abortion rights, signing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, ending medical debt, raising the minimum wage, and banning assault weapons.
These sweeping changes would be difficult or impossible without Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress.
While union and religious leaders attended, Michigan's governor Gretchen Whitmer, and its Democratic senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, did not.
Earlier on Friday, Biden made a surprise stop at a restaurant in a Detroit suburb, where he told diners he planned to "finish the job," and said: "I promise you... I'm okay."
Biden got a boost on Friday when two prominent Democrats - Representative James Clyburn and California Governor Gavin Newsom - said he should stay in the race.
On Friday afternoon, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, who had previously said he was worried about the president's chances, praised Biden for standing "with the working class," without using his name.
But there were signs that his support was weakening elsewhere, as two more lawmakers called on him to drop out.
"It is time to move forward. With a new leader," Representative Mike Levin, from California, said in a statement. Levin, like many others who have called on Biden to leave the race, faces a competitive reelection battle of his own this year.
Since the debate, at least 19 lawmakers have urged Biden to step aside so the party can pick another candidate, as have some donors, Hollywood stars, activist groups, and news outlets.
Biden retains support from key figures in the party, however, less than five months from the Nov. 5 election.
"I'm riding with Biden no matter which direction he goes," Clyburn said on NBC's "Today" program. Newsom likewise said he was sticking with Biden in an interview excerpt released by CBS.
Reuters
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Elections
President
Race
Donald Trump
Next
Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian rejects US pressure, praises Russia, China
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-12
Biden insists he is staying in presidential race, mixes Harris with Trump
World News
2024-07-12
Biden insists he is staying in presidential race, mixes Harris with Trump
0
World News
2024-07-09
Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race
World News
2024-07-09
Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race
0
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
0
World News
2024-07-05
Biden asserts 'I'm not going anywhere' amid increasing calls to quit presidential race
World News
2024-07-05
Biden asserts 'I'm not going anywhere' amid increasing calls to quit presidential race
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:23
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025
World News
04:23
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025
0
World News
02:24
Ecuador court sentences five suspects in candidate murder
World News
02:24
Ecuador court sentences five suspects in candidate murder
0
World News
01:41
Musk donates to group working to elect Trump
World News
01:41
Musk donates to group working to elect Trump
0
World News
01:09
Nigerian school building collapses, killing 22 people: Sky News
World News
01:09
Nigerian school building collapses, killing 22 people: Sky News
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-09
India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'
World News
2024-07-09
India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
3
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
4
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies
6
World News
12:19
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
World News
12:19
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More