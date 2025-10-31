News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year
World News
31-10-2025 | 09:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year
Ukraine has launched nearly 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year, the head of Kyiv's security services said Friday, vowing further long-range attacks aimed at denting Russia's war chest.
"Since the beginning of the year, there have been almost 160 successful strikes on oil extraction and oil refining facilities," Vasyl Malyuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, told a briefing with journalists, including from AFP.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Strikes
Russia
Kyiv
Next
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-16
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
World News
2025-10-16
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
0
World News
2025-09-04
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
World News
2025-09-04
Trump put pressure on European leaders over Russian oil purchases, White House official says
0
World News
2025-09-23
Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year
World News
2025-09-23
Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
Lebanon News
2025-09-02
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon this year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:50
Ukraine says EU should hike tariffs on Russian goods
World News
10:50
Ukraine says EU should hike tariffs on Russian goods
0
World News
06:48
'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition
World News
06:48
'Around 700 dead' in Tanzania election protests: Opposition
0
World News
05:49
Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports
World News
05:49
Trump-Putin summit canceled after Moscow sent memo to Washington, FT reports
0
World News
04:35
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
World News
04:35
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee
Lebanon News
09:28
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
0
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
3
Lebanon News
12:18
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
Lebanon News
12:18
US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise
4
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp
5
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
Lebanon News
11:47
UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint
6
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections
8
Lebanon News
09:45
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
09:45
Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More