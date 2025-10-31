Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year

31-10-2025 | 09:55
Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year
Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year

Ukraine has launched nearly 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year, the head of Kyiv's security services said Friday, vowing further long-range attacks aimed at denting Russia's war chest.

"Since the beginning of the year, there have been almost 160 successful strikes on oil extraction and oil refining facilities," Vasyl Malyuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, told a briefing with journalists, including from AFP.

