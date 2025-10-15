Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 03:26
High views
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas
0min
Israel to open Rafah crossing and drop planned measures against Hamas

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday that Israel has decided to move forward with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, following the return of the remains of four hostages.

It added that Israel also cancelled measures it had planned to impose on Hamas, including cutting the number of aid trucks entering Gaza by half.

Reuters
Families of three Israeli hostages announce return of remains
LBCI Previous

