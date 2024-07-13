Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025

2024-07-13 | 04:23
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025

Poland will spend 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense in 2025, the foreign minister told Bloomberg Television in an interview broadcast on Friday evening.

Warsaw has already ramped up defense spending to more than 4 percent of its economic output this year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland spends 4 (percent of GDP on defense), and we are going to spend five next year," Radoslaw Sikorski said. "We are number one in NATO, including the United States, in proportion obviously, because we are no longer in eternal post-Cold War peace."

Deputy defense minister Cezary Tomczyk told private broadcaster TVN24 on Thursday that Poland would increase its defense budget by about 10 percent in 2025 to a record high.

Army Chief of Staff General Wieslaw Kukula told a press conference on Wednesday that Poland needed to prepare its soldiers for all-out conflict.

Reuters

World News

Poland

Defense

Radoslaw Sikorski

Warsaw

NATO

Ecuador court sentences five suspects in candidate murder
LBCI Previous

