Alleged 9/11 mastermind to go on trial in June 2028

World News
27-08-2026 | 09:18
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Alleged 9/11 mastermind to go on trial in June 2028
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Alleged 9/11 mastermind to go on trial in June 2028

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, will go on trial in June 2028, an official said Thursday.

A spokesman for the US military court in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where Mohammed is being held, said the trial would begin on June 5, 2028.

AFP

World News

mastermind

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