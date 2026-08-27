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UN urges child-safe design across all social media, after Meta settlement
World News
27-08-2026 | 10:55
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UN urges child-safe design across all social media, after Meta settlement
The United Nations called Thursday for child-safe design across the social media industry after tech giant Meta agreed to sweeping limits on teen use of Facebook and Instagram in some U.S. states.
"The design changes that Meta has now agreed to implement on its social media apps align with what my office has been calling for," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said on X. "But we're not there yet. Safe design should be applied across the industry."
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