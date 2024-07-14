US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House

2024-07-14 | 00:35
US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House
US President Biden spoke to Trump after rally shooting: White House

US President Joe Biden has spoken to his election rival Donald Trump, a White House official said, after the Republican was injured in an apparent assassination attempt at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

"This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump," the official said, adding that the US incumbent would receive an updated briefing from law enforcement officials on the incident on Sunday morning.

World News

US

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

White House

Pennsylvania

US authorities have 'tentatively identified' shooter at Trump rally
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
