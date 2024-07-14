News
FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media
World News
2024-07-14 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media
The FBI has identified the shooter in the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, US media reported early Sunday.
"The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement quoted by NBC and CBS.
AFP
World News
US
FBI
Assassination
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania
