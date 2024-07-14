Scholz condemns 'despicable' assassination attempt on Trump

2024-07-14
Scholz condemns 'despicable' assassination attempt on Trump

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called the assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump "despicable", and said political violence posed a threat to democracy.

"The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy," Scholz said on X.

AFP

World News

Olaf Scholz

Condemns

Assassination

Donald Trump

United States

LBCI Next
China's President Xi Jinping 'expressed sympathy' to Trump after shooting
Macron describes shooting of Trump as "tragedy" for democratic systems
LBCI Previous

