Myanmar alliance says agreed 4-day ceasefire with military in Shan state

An alliance of Myanmar ethnic minority armed groups said Sunday it had agreed on a four-day ceasefire with the junta in northern Shan state following weeks of clashes in which its fighters seized territory from the military along a highway to China.



"We... showed cooperation with China by agreeing on a four-day ceasefire in Northern Shan" from 14-18 July, Major-General Tar Bhone Kyaw of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of the alliance members, told AFP.



AFP