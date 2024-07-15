France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says

World News
2024-07-15 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists&#39; leader says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says

France's left-wing parties still plan to form a joint government after they emerged as the strongest bloc in parliament in a snap election, but any pact is unlikely to come this week, the head of the Socialist Party (PS) said on Monday.

"Nothing will happen before July 18." Olivier Faure told France 2 television, referring to the date the newly elected National Assembly is due to convene for the first time.

The New Popular Front (NPF), a hastily assembled alliance ranging from socialists and Greens to the communist party and the hard-left, eurosceptic Unbowed France (LFI), won the parliamentary election earlier this month but fell well short of a majority.

"We will take our time, don't worry," Faure said.

His comments, coming after a week of fruitless talks within the bloc, marked a shift in tone.

Reuters

World News

France

Socialist Party

Left Wing

Elections

Parliament

Government

LBCI Next
Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police
Adviser to Democratic donor apologizes for suggesting Trump shooting may be staged
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-30

Voters in France cast ballots in pivotal Parliamentary elections

LBCI
World News
01:36

Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
2024-07-07

Far-right seeks to gain power in France's parliamentary election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-06

France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:47

Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

LBCI
World News
05:15

Kenya police say suspect confessed to killing 42 women

LBCI
World News
05:11

Pakistan government will seek to ban party of ex-PM Khan

LBCI
World News
04:47

Kenya arrests 'serial killer' suspect over dumped bodies: police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
World News
05:47

Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

LBCI
Middle East News
05:37

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:56

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:34

Israeli Army: Airstrike on school in Gaza targeted militants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Navigating Diplomatic Complexities: Turkey, Iraq, and Syria Seek Resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Assassination Attempts on US Presidents: A Historical Overview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More