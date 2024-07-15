News
France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says
World News
2024-07-15 | 04:04
France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says
France's left-wing parties still plan to form a joint government after they emerged as the strongest bloc in parliament in a snap election, but any pact is unlikely to come this week, the head of the Socialist Party (PS) said on Monday.
"Nothing will happen before July 18." Olivier Faure told France 2 television, referring to the date the newly elected National Assembly is due to convene for the first time.
The New Popular Front (NPF), a hastily assembled alliance ranging from socialists and Greens to the communist party and the hard-left, eurosceptic Unbowed France (LFI), won the parliamentary election earlier this month but fell well short of a majority.
"We will take our time, don't worry," Faure said.
His comments, coming after a week of fruitless talks within the bloc, marked a shift in tone.
World News
France
Socialist Party
Left Wing
Elections
Parliament
Government
