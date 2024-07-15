Pakistan government will seek to ban party of ex-PM Khan

2024-07-15
Pakistan government will seek to ban party of ex-PM Khan
Pakistan government will seek to ban party of ex-PM Khan

Pakistan's government will seek to ban the political party of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, the information minister said Monday.

"The government has decided that the federal government will move a case to ban the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf)," Attaullah Tarar told reporters in Islamabad, saying the case would be taken to the Supreme Court.

AFP

