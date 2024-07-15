Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate

2024-07-15
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate

Donald Trump on Monday named right-wing Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the US presidential election, rewarding a one-time harsh critic who became one of his most loyal supporters in Congress.

Trump unveiled his pick on Truth Social as supporters gathered in Milwaukee for the Republican Party convention, an extravaganza turbocharged by the attempted assassination of the former president.

AFP
 

World News

US

Donald Trump

J.D. Vance

Presidential

Election

Congress

