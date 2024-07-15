News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
World News
2024-07-15 | 15:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump announces Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as running mate
Donald Trump on Monday named right-wing Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the US presidential election, rewarding a one-time harsh critic who became one of his most loyal supporters in Congress.
Trump unveiled his pick on Truth Social as supporters gathered in Milwaukee for the Republican Party convention, an extravaganza turbocharged by the attempted assassination of the former president.
AFP
World News
US
Donald Trump
J.D. Vance
Presidential
Election
Congress
Next
Car bomb kills five, injures 20 outside restaurant in Somalia
Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-05-13
Bou Saab from Ain al-Tineh: Rejecting dialogue rules and consensus in the file of presidential elections will prolong vacuum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:50
Biden camp criticizes Trump's 'extremist' VP pick
World News
15:50
Biden camp criticizes Trump's 'extremist' VP pick
0
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
World News
15:39
Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency
0
World News
15:36
US President Biden has confidence in Secret Service chief after Trump shooting: White House
World News
15:36
US President Biden has confidence in Secret Service chief after Trump shooting: White House
0
World News
15:14
Biden orders Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Homeland security chief
World News
15:14
Biden orders Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Homeland security chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media
World News
2024-07-14
FBI determines Trump shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks: US media
0
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
2
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
4
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
5
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
6
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:26
Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More