US President Joe Biden's campaign on Monday dismissed Donald Trump's newly-unveiled running mate J.D. Vance as a "far-right MAGA extremist."



"Vance is a 2020 election denier, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access," Biden's team said.



The president said Vance "talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich."



AFP