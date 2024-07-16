Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court

World News
2024-07-16 | 00:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinians can&#39;t sue over Biden&#39;s support of Israel in Gaza war: Court
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a lawsuit by Palestinian rights activists accusing the Biden administration of being complicit in genocide in Gaza by continuing to provide Israel military, diplomatic, and financial support.

A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge's dismissal of the lawsuit, saying the activists' case raised political questions about foreign affairs that could not be decided by a court.

"Plaintiffs' lawsuit and extraordinary requests for relief present political questions grounded in matters committed to those branches of our government that exercise military and diplomatic prerogatives," the panel wrote.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palestinian rights groups Defense for Children International-Palestine and Al-Haq, along with several residents of Gaza and Palestinian-Americans had argued the United States was violating its obligations to prevent genocide.

The plaintiffs in November sued President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, alleging that the United States' continued support of Israel violates international law and the 1948 Genocide Convention.

US District Judge Jeffrey White, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush in Oakland, in January, dismissed the lawsuit reluctantly, saying "the preferred outcome is inaccessible to the Court."

White cited evidence that he said showed Israel's "ongoing military siege in Gaza is intended to eradicate a whole people and therefore plausibly falls within the international prohibition against genocide."

But White said he was bound under the so-called political-question doctrine to conclude their claims could not be heard in court, as they raised a dispute about foreign policy that is up to the legislative and executive branches to address.

The 9th Circuit agreed in an unsigned order by a panel that included US Circuit Judges Consuelo Callahan and Daniel Bress, both appointees of Republican presidents, and Jacqueline Nguyen, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama.

Regarding White's statements about whether Israel's treatment of Palestinians plausibly constitute genocide, the panel said "any claimed factual findings and related commentary are of no legal force."

Reuters

World News

Palestinians

Joe Biden

Israel

United States

Gaza

War

Lawsuit

Court

LBCI Next
Trump supporters see his escape from death as God's work
China's Sungrow signs energy storage deal with Saudi Arabia's Algihaz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14

At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City overnight: Officials say

LBCI
World News
2024-07-12

Biden: Israel-Gaza war should end now and Israel must not occupy Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:16

Russian trial of US journalist Evan Gershkovich resumes Thursday

LBCI
World News
04:09

Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

LBCI
World News
03:49

Afghanistan bus crash kills 17, injures 34

LBCI
World News
03:45

Russia needs to understand what Zelenskyy means by 'peace summit': Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More