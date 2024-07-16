Azerbaijan reopens embassy in Iran

Azerbaijan has reopened its embassy in Iran after more than a year since a deadly attack strained relations between the two neighboring countries, according to the official Iranian news agency, IRNA.



The agency reported that the embassy has resumed operations at a new location following negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.



The Azerbaijani ambassador and diplomats have returned to Iran, as per the same source.



In January 2023, a man stormed the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, resulting in the death of a diplomat and the injury of two embassy guards.



At the time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the attack, asserting that the motives were "personal."



However, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry held Iran accountable, with a spokesperson stating that an anti-Azerbaijan campaign had "encouraged the attack."