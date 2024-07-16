News
UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million
World News
2024-07-16 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million
The central banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia on Tuesday signed a bilateral currency swap agreement with a value of up to 3 billion dirhams ($816.79 million).
The two central banks also signed preliminary agreements to establish a framework for the use of local currencies in settling cross-border transactions and for linking their payment and messaging systems.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United Arab Emirates
Ethiopia
Agreement
Central Bank
