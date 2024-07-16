UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million

World News
2024-07-16 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE, Ethiopia sign currency swap deal with value of up to $817 million

The central banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia on Tuesday signed a bilateral currency swap agreement with a value of up to 3 billion dirhams ($816.79 million).

The two central banks also signed preliminary agreements to establish a framework for the use of local currencies in settling cross-border transactions and for linking their payment and messaging systems.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Ethiopia

Agreement

Central Bank

LBCI Next
Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal
Serbia government greenlights disputed lithium mining project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:08

Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

Netanyahu affirms commitment to potential ceasefire agreement on condition that Israeli red lines are maintained

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:04

IMF maintains 2024 global growth forecast at 3.2%

LBCI
World News
08:53

Official says Tehran's still open to resuming negotiations with Washington on nuclear deal

LBCI
World News
08:23

Serbia government greenlights disputed lithium mining project

LBCI
World News
07:46

French PM to head caretaker government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-06

Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-02

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
World News
06:41

Roberta Metsola re-elected as President of the European Parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More