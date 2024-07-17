US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

The inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security is investigating the Secret Service's planning of the weekend rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a man tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.



Security at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Pennsylvania has been under scrutiny after the former president was shot on Saturday at the event.



The FBI said it was probing the shooting as an assassination attempt.



The shooting has raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking.



The inspector general will "evaluate the United States Secret Service's process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024, campaign event," a notice on the inspector general's website stated.



The notice was listed on the watchdog's "ongoing projects" page in the category of "Counter Terrorism and Homeland Threats."



Reuters