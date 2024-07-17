US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

World News
2024-07-17 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

The inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security is investigating the Secret Service's planning of the weekend rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a man tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Security at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Pennsylvania has been under scrutiny after the former president was shot on Saturday at the event. 

The FBI said it was probing the shooting as an assassination attempt.

The shooting has raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking.

The inspector general will "evaluate the United States Secret Service's process for securing former President Trump's July 13, 2024, campaign event," a notice on the inspector general's website stated.

The notice was listed on the watchdog's "ongoing projects" page in the category of "Counter Terrorism and Homeland Threats."

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

United States

Republican

President

Election

Assasination

Shooting

Secret Service

LBCI Next
Former Russian president says Ukraine joining NATO would mean war
Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

US President Biden has confidence in Secret Service chief after Trump shooting: White House

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Former US president Donald Trump seen walking off his plane after shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
World News
14:22

Donald Trump to hold first post-shooting rally Saturday in Michigan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

European Commission was wrong to redact Covid vaccine deal details: EU court

LBCI
World News
02:34

Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded

LBCI
World News
02:12

Russia and China kick off live-fire naval exercises in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
01:41

Trump says won't try ousting Fed's Powell

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:07

Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

LBCI
World News
04:13

European Commission was wrong to redact Covid vaccine deal details: EU court

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

LBCI
Sports News
03:29

US at risk of losing both 2028 and 2034 Olympics, says former IOC member

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Deadly Israeli strikes in South Lebanon: Three children, two young men martyred

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Pentagon: Miscalculation in Lebanon-Israel tensions could spark wider conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon's Telecommunications Ministry files complaint over Israeli GPS jamming

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Holidays Festival: Reviving the Heartbeat of the Capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

FPM's Gebran Bassil warns against impunity in corruption cases: 'We cannot remain silent'

LBCI
World News
11:07

US, Saudi Arabia sign landmark space cooperation agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

French Senator Cadic returns to Lebanon, calls for de-escalation amid Hezbollah-Israel tensions

LBCI
World News
14:26

US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More