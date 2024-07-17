HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive

2024-07-17 | 01:15
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive
HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC on Wednesday named its chief financial officer Georges Elhedery as the bank's next chief executive, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"I am delighted to confirm Georges as the next HSBC Group Chief Executive," group chairman Mark Tucker said. Elhedery will take over on September 2 from current CEO Noel Quinn, who announced his shock retirement in April.

AFP

