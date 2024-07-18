Russian court to hear final arguments in Gershkovich trial Friday

A Russian court will on Friday hear closing arguments in the trial of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich, facing espionage charges rejected by him, his employer, and the White House.



"Tomorrow there will be a hearing at 10:30 (0530 GMT), and there will be closing arguments," Ekaterina Maslennikova, head of the Sverdlovsk Regional Court press service, told AFP outside the court on Thursday.



AFP