Reuters: US provides additional $203 million in humanitarian aid for Sudanese

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday that the United States will provide an additional $203 million to assist millions of civilians affected by the war in Sudan.



She urged other countries to increase their aid.



The funds, announced in a statement to Reuters, are aimed at helping civilians in Sudan and those who have fled to neighboring countries since the outbreak of the war in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.



