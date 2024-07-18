News
Italy PM vows EU cooperation despite 'no' vote for chief
World News
2024-07-18 | 13:34
Italy PM vows EU cooperation despite 'no' vote for chief
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday she would continue cooperating with Brussels despite her far-right party's opposition to a second term for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The European Parliament vote "obviously will not compromise the cooperation which the Italian government and the European Commission have already demonstrated their ability to carry out on many subjects, for example on migration", Meloni said in a video statement.
AFP
World News
Italy
Prime Minister
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
