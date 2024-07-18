Italy PM vows EU cooperation despite 'no' vote for chief

2024-07-18 | 13:34
Italy PM vows EU cooperation despite &#39;no&#39; vote for chief
Italy PM vows EU cooperation despite 'no' vote for chief

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday she would continue cooperating with Brussels despite her far-right party's opposition to a second term for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Parliament vote "obviously will not compromise the cooperation which the Italian government and the European Commission have already demonstrated their ability to carry out on many subjects, for example on migration", Meloni said in a video statement.

AFP

