Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination

2024-07-19 | 00:32
Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination
0min
Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination

Donald Trump on Thursday formally accepted the Republican Party's nomination for president just days after surviving an assassination attempt during a campaign rally.

"Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States," Trump told the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

