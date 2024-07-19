Hong Kong airport says some airlines affected by Microsoft outage

2024-07-19 | 04:14
Hong Kong airport says some airlines affected by Microsoft outage
Hong Kong airport says some airlines affected by Microsoft outage

Hong Kong's airport said Friday that some airlines had been affected by a Microsoft outage, as widespread technical problems were reported by flight operators around the world.

"A Microsoft outage that has disrupted the service of airlines worldwide is affecting some of the airlines at Hong Kong International Airport," the Hong Kong Airport Authority said in a statement, adding that flight operations had not been affected.

AFP

