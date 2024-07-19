Biden 'absolutely' staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair

2024-07-19 | 09:39
Biden &#39;absolutely&#39; staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair
Biden 'absolutely' staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair

US President Joe Biden is "absolutely" staying in the White House race, his campaign chair said Friday, despite mounting pressure from Democratic allies to step aside over worries about his age and health.

"The president's in this race," Jen O'Malley Dillon told MSNBC's Morning Joe program. "Joe Biden is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump."

