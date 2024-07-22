US Democratic group hails 'biggest' fundraising day of 2024

UPDATE: As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election 🔥
— ActBlue (@actblue) July 22, 2024
