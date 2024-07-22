US Democratic group hails 'biggest' fundraising day of 2024

2024-07-22
US Democratic group hails &#39;biggest&#39; fundraising day of 2024
US Democratic group hails 'biggest' fundraising day of 2024

Democratic fundraising group ActBlue said Sunday evening that it had seen its biggest single-day haul of the 2024 election after US President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

"As of 9 pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle," said a post on X by the group, which facilitates online fundraising for Democratic candidates.

