US Democratic group hails 'biggest' fundraising day of 2024

Democratic fundraising group ActBlue said Sunday evening that it had seen its biggest single-day haul of the 2024 election after US President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris."As of 9 pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle," said a post on X by the group, which facilitates online fundraising for Democratic candidates.AFP