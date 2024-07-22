Civilians suffering horrendous violence in Sudan conflict

Civilians in Sudan have suffered horrendous levels of violence during more than a year of conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force, facing repeated attacks, abuse and exploitation by both sides, the aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders - MSF) said on Monday.



The physical and mental wounds of violence have been exacerbated by the collapse of the health system and the lack of an international humanitarian response, MSF said in a report.



Its teams had treated thousands of war wounded in areas affected by bombing, shelling of residential homes and essential infrastructure, it said.



Across Sudan, people's access to lifesaving care has been drastically affected due to shortages, widespread obstruction and looting of medical supplies, insecurity and attacks against patients and medical staff, as well damage to healthcare infrastructure, it said.



It accused the warring parties - the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - of "blatant disregard" for human life and international law. Neither side could immediately be reached for comment.







Reuters