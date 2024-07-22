News
EU says it will start talks with Armenia on visa-free travel
World News
2024-07-22 | 11:32
EU says it will start talks with Armenia on visa-free travel
The European Union has decided to open dialogue on visa liberalization with Armenia, the EU said on Monday, in what Yerevan's foreign minister described as a "milestone" for the traditional Russian ally's ties with the bloc.
The Council of the EU said on its website that the bloc had decided to open visa talks with Yerevan, as well as offering 10 million euros ($10.89 million) in aid to Armenia's military.
South Caucasian Armenia has in recent months rushed to build ties with Western countries amid rapidly souring relations with treaty ally Russia, which Armenian officials have accused of failing to protect it from neighbor and longtime rival Azerbaijan.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement: "This is a very important milestone in the deepening partnership between Armenia and the EU, based on shared values and principles."
Visa liberalization would allow Armenians to make short visits to countries inside the EU's Schengen Zone - which is free of internal borders - without needing a visa. Several other post-Soviet countries, including Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia's neighbor Georgia have been granted such regimes.
In its statement, the Council said that the visa-free regime would be introduced only once Armenia met certain "benchmarks". Armenian media have reported that the process could take several years.
Reuters
World News
EU
Armenia
Visa
Travel
0
World News
14:03
US calls for release of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
World News
14:03
US calls for release of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
0
World News
13:43
Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement
World News
13:43
Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement
0
World News
13:32
Blinken headed to Asia to reaffirm US leadership: Official
World News
13:32
Blinken headed to Asia to reaffirm US leadership: Official
0
World News
13:15
France's Macron hails Biden's 'courage' and 'sense of duty' in letter
World News
13:15
France's Macron hails Biden's 'courage' and 'sense of duty' in letter
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Biden's surprising exit: Poor polling and funding challenges lead to withdrawal from presidential race
0
World News
2024-04-04
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP
World News
2024-04-04
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Opposition MPs suggest two pathways to resolve presidential deadlock
0
World News
2024-07-03
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
World News
2024-07-03
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
0
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
1
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
14:17
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
2
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
16:06
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
3
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
Variety and Tech
08:34
Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'
4
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
5
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
09:22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
