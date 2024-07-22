Harris hails Biden's legacy as 'unmatched in modern history'

2024-07-22
Harris hails Biden&#39;s legacy as &#39;unmatched in modern history&#39;
Harris hails Biden's legacy as 'unmatched in modern history'

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday hailed her boss's legacy as "unmatched in modern history," in her first remarks since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her candidacy.

Biden's record is "unmatched in modern history," Harris said at an event at the White House. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

AFP
 

World News

US

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

Presidential

Elections

