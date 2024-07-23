Kremlin says Russia backs better relations between Erdogan-Assad

World News
2024-07-23 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says Russia backs better relations between Erdogan-Assad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin says Russia backs better relations between Erdogan-Assad

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia would like to see Turkey and Syria improve their ties when asked about a Turkish newspaper report that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.

Turkey's Daily Sabah newspaper cited an unnamed source familiar with the issue as saying that such a meeting could take place in August and that President Vladimir Putin would mediate the talks.

Assad, a close Russian ally, said in July he would only meet Erdogan if the two countries could focus on the core issues of Ankara's support for what he called "terrorism" and the pullout of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

When asked about the possibility of a forthcoming Erdogan-Assad meeting in the Russian capital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"The issue of facilitating the organization of certain contacts between Turkish and Syrian representatives at various levels is really on the agenda.

"Many countries, and of course Russia as a country that plays a significant role in the region, are interested in helping the two countries to establish relations. This is very important for the whole region."

Peskov did not confirm that a Moscow meeting would take place however and said he was unable to offer more information on the subject for now.


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Kremlin

Russia

Relations

Erdogan

Assad

Turkey

Syria

LBCI Next
Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays
US embassy in Moscow asks Russia to free jailed Russian-American journalist Kurmasheva
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-07

Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-21

Erdogan says US vote could further boost Turkey arms sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37

Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays

LBCI
World News
05:00

US embassy in Moscow asks Russia to free jailed Russian-American journalist Kurmasheva

LBCI
World News
04:02

Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

LBCI
World News
03:27

Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More